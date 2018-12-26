Home / Latest Updates / Turkey extends military presence in Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Turkey’s lawmakers have approved a motion extending its military presence in Afghanistan for two more years, a media report said on Wednesday.

Turkish troops are stationed in the war-torn country in the framework of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, training and advising the Afghan security personnel.

Set to take effect on January 6, the law will let the Turkish government dispatch troops to Afghanistan to back the Resolute Support mission.

About 12,000 foreign troops from 28 NATO allies and 14 partner nations have agreed to support the mission in Afghanistan.

The law empowers the government to allow NATO personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey, a Turkish newspaper reported.

