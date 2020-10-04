Twin attacks rock Kabul, 3 killed

AT News

KABUL: Two military attorneys and a civilian were killed in two separate attacks Sunday in Kabul city, police confirm.

The incidents took place Sunday morning in eastern parts of the capital in PD 16 and PD 8, Ferdaws Faramarz, Kabul police spokesman said.

Shah Mahmoud Miakhil, deputy defense minister also confirmed that two of army’s attorneys were killed in Sunday attack.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the two attacks, one of which was a magnetic bomb attached to a vehicle, while the two advocates were shot dead by two men riding a motorbike.

Hamdullah Arbab, commissioner of the commission for access to information was said to have been the target of the magnetic bomb, but escaped unhurt.

The US Charge de Affairs in Kabul, Ross Wilson condemned attacks in Kabul.

He said on Twitter that transparency and access to information were two foundation stones of progress in Afghanistan in the past two decades, adding that Afghans deserve peace.

This was the first attack in Kabul after a deadly bombing against vice president last month. The vice president was not hurt, but scores of civilians were killed and wounded in the roadside bombing.

However, the capital’s security has been worsened by the magnetic bombs and targeted murders.

The government blames attacks on Taliban insurgents who are holding talks to Afghan delegation in Qatar to seek ways for peace.

The interior ministry says that 69 civilians were killed and 141 more injured in 650 attacks carried out by the Taliban in the past two weeks.