Twin Bombings in Kabul, Civilian Killed

AT News

KABUL: Kabul on Saturday rocked with two blasts, in which a civilian lost his life and four others received injuries, Kabul Police said.

The first expiation as a result of a sticky bomb occurred in the Pul-e-Compnay area in western part of the city, in which one person was wounded.

According to sources, the blast targeted the vehicle of a finance officer of a security forces regiment who was heading to Maidan Wardak province.

In just some minutes, another blast, again as a result of the IED blast targeted a corolla vehicle in the Salim Karwan area in Kabul’s PD5.

A civilian was killed and three more received injuries in the blast, according to a statement issued by Kabul Police

This is as Kabul security has become worse, and there is hardly a day without a blast. Meanwhile, war has intensified across the country, where over 13 Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in eastern Nangarhar province, and three other civilians, including a child, were killed in a roadside blast in Kandahar province.