Home / Latest Updates / Twin Bombings in Kabul, Civilian Killed

Twin Bombings in Kabul, Civilian Killed

admin January 30, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 78 Views

AT News

KABUL: Kabul on Saturday rocked with two blasts, in which a civilian lost his life and four others received injuries, Kabul Police said.

The first expiation as a result of a sticky bomb occurred in the Pul-e-Compnay area in western part of the city, in which one person was wounded.

According to sources, the blast targeted the vehicle of a finance officer of a security forces regiment who was heading to Maidan  Wardak province.

In just some minutes, another blast, again as a result of the IED blast targeted a corolla vehicle in the Salim Karwan area in Kabul’s PD5.

A civilian was killed and three more received injuries in the blast, according to a statement issued by Kabul Police

This is as Kabul security has become worse, and there is hardly a day without a blast. Meanwhile, war has intensified across the country, where over 13 Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in eastern Nangarhar province, and three other civilians, including a child, were killed in a roadside blast in Kandahar province.

About admin

Check Also

U.S. ‘Taking Hard Look’ at Taliban Deal

U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan assured his country’s support to the ongoing peace process, …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved