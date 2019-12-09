Two arrested in connection with Dr. Nakamura’s murder

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have detained two in coniection with Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, one of six people gunned down in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar provine, provincal official said Monday.

An Afghan Japanese origin physician Dr. Nakamura was a committed aid worker who devoted his life to help the Afghan people in different areas.

Dr. Nakamura was head of Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS), the Japanese charity NGO, and in recognition of his significant contributions, including the construction of irrigation systems, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani granted Nakamura honorary citizenship in October.

Nangarhar Governor, Shahmahmood Miakhil in a press conference said that under leading of provincial administration Afghan joint security forces have accelerated efforts to fine killers of Dr. Nakamura.

“A technical team from Kabul has also arrived in the province to help the reinforcement in regard.

“We are working together and serioulsy to arrest Dr. Nakamura’s killeer and bring them to the book.”

Provincial Police Chief, Mohammad Imal Niazai said that two people were arrested in connection with the killing of Dr. Nakamura and they are under inquiry.

“Weapons, military equipments and uniform has also confiscated from the house of the arrested people.”

All-effort on card to further investigate the case, and bring to the justice those invovled in the attack, he said. “Details of the probe will be shared with the media.”

Dr. Nakamura’s dead body transported to Japan on Saturday during an offcial ceremony held in Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul. President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, while carrying Dr. Nakamura’s casket along with different Afghans to the plane, said that Dr. Nakamura was a great man, who had dedicated his whole life to help the people of Afghanistan.