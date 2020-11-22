Two-day Geneva conference to begin today on Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: A two-day conference begins today (Monday) in Geneva hosted by Afghanistan, Finland and the United Nations.

The conference in which representatives from Afghanistan’s donor countries and organizations will attend, is to made decisions on the continuation of international assistances to Afghanistan for the next four years.

Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and Finance Minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal left on Sunday for Switzerland to participate in the conference, according to a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.

The ‘peace, welfare and self-sufficiency’ titled conference is going to begin by President Ghani and the UN Chief Antonio Guterres’ speeches via video conferences.

A number of marginal meetings are also planned to be held on Monday to discuss Afghan challenges especially brining a durable peace, fight against corruption and the foreign donations.

Finance Ministry Spokesman, Shamroz Khan Masjedi, said that representatives from 80 countries would attend the conference online.

He said that some of representatives would go to Geneva to attend personally the conference.

Pekka Haavisto, Finnish Foreign Minister had already said that his country would bring major changes in donations to Afghanistan with some tougher conditions to Kabul to meet Helsinki’s concerns over corruption.

Haavisto had said that maintaining of legal progresses after Taliban’s collapse in a 2001 US-led international invasion of Afghanistan.