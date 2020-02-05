Two policemen killed in Helmand blast

AT News

KABUL: In the wake of violence being surged recently in urban parts of the country, the interior ministry on Wednesday said that at least two policemen were killed in a roadside mine blast in Gerashk district of Helmand province.

Three other police personnel received injuries, said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry. “The wounded policemen rushed to the provincial hospital.”

According to him, a military vehicle has strike with a roadside mine being planted by the Taliban militants in Masjid-e-Safid village of the district. “The police were on a patrol.”

The Taliban—a group known for its exaggeration in calming responsibility for various attacks, did not say anything on the incident so far.

Helmand is among insecure southwestern provinces, where the Taliban have a strong presence, where the militants have an open hand to take advantage of drug dealing.