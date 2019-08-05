U.S. President Trump may visit Afghanistan in quest of peace

AT News Report

KABUL: In the midst of fragile Afghan peace process, some sources said the U.S. President Donald Trump may visit Kabul in the near future to finalize the peace deal with the Taliban group, if the ongoing peace talks approach a proper peace agreement.

Dawn, a Pakistani new agency, has quoted some unnamed diplomatic sources, who said Trump is likely to visit Afghanistan in September to finalize the peace deal with the Taliban group.

The reports come amid eight round of peace negotiations which are currently under progression between US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalizad and Taliban representatives in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

Meanwhile, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will visit Islamabad today, discussing the Afghan peace and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the country’s senior officials.

The peace negotiations between US and Taliban group have approached their eight round but the group has so far rejected to sit for talks with the Afghan government despite meetings with some Afghan politicians.

On his twitter page, the US ambassador Khalilzad last week has expressed optimism for a good peace deal with the Taliban in the eighth round of talks in Doha. “Taliban are signaling they would like to conclude an agreement. We are ready for a good agreement,” he twitted.

The talks mainly focus on four factors: – counterterrorism assurance – US troops pullout –intra Afghan talks- a cease fire agreement between the Afghan government and Taliban.

Taliban group pledge that it will hold talks with the Afghan government after reaching an agreement on a schedule of foreign troops withdrawal.