UN alarmed at deterioration in Afghan human rights

AT News

KABUL: United Nations in Afghanistan said on Wednesday it was alarmed by recent acts of violence in the country which is marking a sharp deterioration in the human rights environment there.

“We are increasingly concerned about the increasing number of reported severe human rights abuses alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country,” said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in a statement.

“The reports of killing, maltreatment, persecution and discrimination are widespread and disturbing, creating fear and insecurity. Those who carry out any such acts must be held accountable,” it said.

The UN urged parities to the conflict to respect the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, “especially those of women and girls who have in the past been subjected to particularly acute forms of discrimination”.

“The best way to end harm to civilians is for peace talks to be re-invigorated in order for a negotiated settlement to be reached.”

“Those genuinely interested in the future of Afghanistan and its people, should prioritize negotiating a peace and committing to measures, including safeguarding the country’s infrastructure, that will show a real concern for the welfare of all Afghans,” it said.

All parties are urged to announce an Eid ceasefire that can give Afghans a respite from the conflict and that may contribute to sustained and meaningful peace negotiations.