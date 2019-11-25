UN calls for Abdullah’s cooperation with election process

AT News

KABUL: Head of the UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto has held a meeting with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, where they discussed issues related to Afghanistan presidential polls.

Yamamoto called on Abdullah to cooperate with the election commission and its officials to pave the ground for a credible and timely outcome of the election.

Praising UNAMA’s support to the September 28th presidential polls, Abdullah had earlier called on the international organization to support the transparent election in Afghanistan.

The slight dispute between UNAMA and “Stability and Partnership” electoral team, led by Abdullah has been arose after the Mission had sent a compliance letter regarding an electoral commissioner’s misbehave with one of the employees of the Independent Election Commission.

An influential supporter of Abdullah’s team, Muhammad Mohaqiq has criticized the UNAMA, saying that head of the organization is a bribed person and that he has been hired by the Afghan government.

Earlier, some social media users has claimed that UN Mission had blocked their tweeter accounts as they were trying to rise voice against the organization’s stand on election.

This comes as one of the UN employees was killed after his vehicles have been targeted with a granite mine on Sunday in capital, Kabul.

The UN Envoy also met with National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib, and also Deputy Interior Minister, Khushal Sadat, where he called for urgent and exhaustive investigation by Afghanistan authorities into killing of a UNDP worker in Kabul and for perpetrators to face justice.