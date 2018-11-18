Upper Houses accuses Govt, poll panel, foreigners of plot to distort election results
November 18, 2018
Kabul: The Upper House of the Parliament is accusing President Ghani’s administration, the independent election commission, and foreign stakeholders of plotting to distort the election results.
Fazl Hadi Muslimyar says that delaying results of parliamentary election results is objectionable. He said he had substantiated evidence to prove that the election commission and foreigners are clandestinely working to change the results in favor of certain candidates of their favorite.
But the election commission has ruled out these claims and argued that those who have objections about how the election process rolls should relay to the commission.
