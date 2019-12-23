US demands transparent, professional judgment of electoral complaints

AT News

KABUL: The United States has called on the Afghan electoral body to adjudicate electoral complaints professionally and transparently.

“We urge @ECCAfghanistan to adjudicate any complaints in a professional and transparent manner,” the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells tweeted on Monday.

She also said on Twitter that her country “takes note of the release of preliminary election results for the 2019 Afghan presidential election”, thanking the Independent Election Commission for “its work under challenging circumstances”.

Abdullah Abdullah, one of 13 contenders in the September 28 presidential polls who came second by securing some 39 per cent of the votes, criticized over the initial result announcement.

He accused the Independent Election Commission of cooperating with the “fraudsters”.

He said Sunday hours after the initial result announcement that he would wait for meeting his complaints by the independent electoral compliant commission.

“We expect the electoral compliant commission to probe complaints carefully and in accordance with the law. They should separate fraudulent polls and announce the results based on the law,” Abdullah said.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, director of the independent election commission, emphasized that the preliminary results were announced honestly and according to the law.