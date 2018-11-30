US displays weapons, saying Iran provided to Taliban, other militants
November 30, 2018
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The United States officials have displayed the weapons and military equipment supplied by Iran to Taliban in Afghanistan and other militant groups in the Middle East.
A Fadjr missile was also put on display which was seized by the Afghan National Army in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.
The U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook has confirmed the capture of the missile of the Afghan forces in Helmand province.
Ambassador Hook has also added that the coalition forces have also captured an Iranian made drone, Shaheed-123, in Afghanistan which was put on display for the media.
According to Ambassador Hook, Iran also supplies similar weapons and missiles to the militant groups including Houthis in Middle East.
This comes as the Afghan officials have long been claiming that Iran supports the Taliban group and supplies militants with weapons.
The Afghan defense minister Tariq Shah Bahrami had earlier said that the conflict in Farah province has links with the water resources management as he pointed towards the coordinated attack that resulted into partial fall of Farah city earlier this year.
