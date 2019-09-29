US, India, Pak congratulate Afghanistan on presidential election

AT News Report

KABUL: The governments of the US, India and Pakistan have congratulated Afghanistan for conducting its fourth round of presidential election.

The US embassy to Kabul has praised the Afghans for casting their votes in the deteriorated and threatened condition in Afghanistan.

“Congratulation to Afghans who braved threats and challenges to exercise their democratic right to vote in Afghanistan,” the US embassy said on its twitter page.

Meanwhile, the US called on the electoral teams to be calm and committed to the electoral laws.

Indian ambassador to Kabul, Vinay Kumar has twitted that India hails the people and government of Afghanistan for the successful conduct of presidential election.

“We congratulate the Afghan people for once again demonstrating their faith in democratic governance and constitutional processes despite threats, intimidation and violence, stability, prosperity and democracy in their country,” he said.

Moreover, the Pakistan embassy in Kabul has congratulated the successful holding of elation to the people and Afghan government, saying that Afghans deserve to be congratulated for making decision to maintain democratic course in the country.

The Afghan presidential election was conducted on Saturday amid rising violence and conflicts in the country. A number of the country’s political elites has boycotted the election and called it in contrast with the peace process.