US mass shootings leave 30 people dead

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 30 people were killed and over 30 others wounded in two separate shootings in the United States of America, according to media reports.

Ten people, including one suspect, were killed early on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city’s Oregon District, a historic neighborhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries, and shops.

Before this, three Mexicans were among the 20 people who died in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who expressed condolences to both Mexican and American victims in the attack just north of Mexico.

“This incident is very unfortunate. I know El Paso, Texas. I know that’s a very peaceful place, among the least violent cities in the United States,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

He added that the city sits directly across the border from Ciudad Juarez, which is a major gathering point for migrants aiming to cross into the United States.

“There is a fraternal coexistence between those who live in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso,” he said.

Six Mexicans were injured in the shooting, including a 10-year-old girl, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Twitter. The ministry was still trying to locate other people who were reported as having been at the shooting site, he said.