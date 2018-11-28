US says, Geneva Summit reviews Afghanistan’s progress
November 28, 2018
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Geneva conference serves as an important opportunity for both to review Afghans’ progress and to start planning for that future, the United States said as its top diplomats met President Ashraf Ghani in the summit on Tuesday.
The Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale is leading a high-powered US delegation to the Geneva Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan.
“That’s where the international community will review the effort to attain a lasting peace and prosperity for the Afghan people,” the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her news conference.
“Just a few hours ago, Under Secretary Hale met with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including government reform efforts, preparations for presidential elections next year, and also the peace process,” Nauert said.
In Geneva, Under Secretary Hale is joined by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells, US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, in reaffirming America’s support for a future of peace and economic development for the people of Afghanistan.
“The Geneva conference serves as an important opportunity for both to review Afghans’ progress and to start planning for that future,” Nauert said.
