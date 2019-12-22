US-Taliban negotiations postponed to New Year

AT News

KABUL: The US and Taliban peace negotiations stopped temporarily on December 12th, is to remain postponed until the New Year, sources familiar with the talks said Sunday, but did not provide details for exact date.

The US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad is reportedly back in Washington for the Christmas and New Year festivities, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, members of parliament said that Khalilzad pressured Taliban commanders in Islamabad to agree with his ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks offer.

A Taliban team was also in Islamabad to allegedly consult their leaders over Khalilzad’s ceasefire offer.

Separately, members of senate said that the United States would not sign peace deal with Taliban unless the militants be ready to hold talks with the government and Afghan political leaders as well as reduce violence.

The senators said that Washington would use any sources to persuade Taliban for a ceasefire and violence reduction.

Taliban sources said that the insurgents would observe ceasefire after the US peace deal finalized, while government expresses hope that direct talks with the militants would be fruitful.

The talks were paused after the Taliban side had said the deal was very near to be signed.