US troops to withdraw from Herat base, lawmakers say

January 11, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Representatives from western province of Herat in the parliament said Saturday they had reliable reports that the US military planned to leave their base stationed in the Shindand district near Iranian border.

The legislators warned that the Daesh terrorist group would likely use the vacuum and get influence there.

Meanwhile, political analysts say that Daesh seeks new hideouts in the western areas such as Badghis province at the border of Turkmenistan after a big defeat in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

