Violence at its crescendo: Taliban killed 25 civilians last week alone

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan National Security Council said that at least 25 civilians were killed and nearly 100 others wounded by the Taliban during one last week of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the security officials, the militants killed over 17 civilians at the first week of Ramadan in 17 of 34 provinces. Around 49 other civilians received injuries in the attacks carried out by the insurgents in the same week.

At least 25 civilians were killed and 74 others wounded in the second week of Ramadan. In the third week of Ramadan, the militants killed 79 civilians and wounded 218 others.

The Taliban have not stated anything at this point so far. But the militant group is insisting on continuation of violence, as the Afghan government rejected to release its 5,000 prisoners at the same time. The Taliban emphasized that reduction of violence and ceasefire would be discussing during the intra-Afghan negotiations, which were set to be held after a ten-day period of time of the US-Taliban peace deal signed on 29th of February but the talks have been postponed due to lack of trust between conflict sides.