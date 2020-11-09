VP unveils findings on Kabul University attack

AT News

KABUL: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, spoke Monday on fresh findings about a terrorist attack on the Kabul University, one week after the incident happened.

He said that the assailants committed suicide by detonating grenades at the last moments when security forces arrived at the scene.

According to Saleh, the attackers had criminal records and were arrested before Kabul University attack.

He said that the bodies of dead students would be identified by modern technology.

Some 30 people mostly students were killed and another 30 wounded in the first ever attack on Kabul University that followed a suicide attack on the Kawsar-e-Danesh educational center in Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood that killed and wounded dozens of young students.

The attack on Kabul University was condemned by national and international bodies.

Saleh also reported of another attack that killed former TV presenter Yama Siawash and two of his colleagues on Saturday, saying that two kilograms of RDX were placed under his vehicle.