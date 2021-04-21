War victims in Herat demand ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: A number of people affected by the 40 years of war in the western province of Herat, demand an immediate ceasefire and end of war.

These people held a meeting in the provincial capital on Wednesday and emphasized that all Afghans are tired of war and want a lasting peace.

The civil rights activists in Herat believe that the disabled people have been the most vulnerable during the current war years and are concerned of their rights in the future.

Ghulam Farooq, one of the disabled said that the law is not enforced equally and that they (disabled people) have been ignored by the government and their rights have been trampled in recent years.

Mohammad Qassem Takavar, head of committee for war victims, said that the two sides of peace negotiations (Afghan government and Taliban) should make proper decisions and observe the rights of all citizens.

He called the government of Afghanistan and Taliban to immediately agree on an urgent cease fire, emphasizing that the ongoing war has destroyed the people.

The disabled demanded their retirement payments and end to discrimination with them.