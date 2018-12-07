Warring parties should utilize opportunities for peace: Religious scholars
December 7, 2018
AT-KABUL: Hundreds of religious scholars gathered Friday in the Maiwand district of the southern province of Kandahar to raise voice for peace, saying the warring parties needed to utilize the opportunities for peace.
These clerics called on the sides of war to agree on a ceasefire.
The religious scholars dismissed the current as “against Islamic orders”, urging that the two sides of the war should avoid killing Afghans in the order of aliens.
They also asked the people of Afghanistan to fulfill their responsibility that is putting an end to the war by pressuring government and armed opposition groups to come to the dialogue table.
