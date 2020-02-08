Washington calls for robust action against corrupt officials

AT News

KABUL: A top U.S. diplomat Saturday called for more robust and effective action against Afghanistan government officials who indulge in corruption and fraud.

Following the arrest of six senior Afghan police officials for drug smuggling charges, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, urged the Afghan government to take action against the corrupt officials.

In a tweet, Wells said she was dispirited that six Afghanistan counternarcotic police officials were allegedly involved in drug smuggling. “The drug trade fuels instability and undermines good governance and development of Afghanistan’s economy. And it is important for law enforcement agencies to take action against corrupt officials,” she said.

At least six senior officials of the Counter Narcotics Police of Afghanistan’s (CNPA) have been arrested in accusation of drug trafficking, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said on Thursday said, “The arrested officials include; Mian Ahmad Ahmad Zai, director of counter-narcotics Police of Kabul, Ajmal, the discovery officer of counter-narcotics, Abedul Rahman, head of Kabul counter-narcotics management task force, Allah Dad, deputy director of chemical drug control, Faridullah, narcotics analysis and evaluation officer and Lemar, the discovery officer of Kabul counter-narcotics.”

According to Rahimi, the director of counter-narcotic Police of Kabul, Mian Ahmad Ahmadi was one of the major drug smugglers in Kabul who was head of Afghan Swiss group and was responsible in transferring drugs to all Kabul districts.