Washington, Moscow, Kabul to discuss roadmap of peace talks

KABUL: Afghanistan, Russia and the United States are set to hold a trilateral video conference in July-mid to discuss facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations, said Russian envoy for Afghanistan.

Zamir Kabulov, Moscow’s point man on the matter, said the meeting would be held on 15th of June.

“The negotiations will be held with the US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad and the foreign minister of Afghanistan, Mohammad Hanif Atmar,” he added.

The meeting is set be held at the behest of the Afghan foreign minister. “This is not a new frame work, it is just a discussion,” he added

The US envoy for Afghanistan peace has recently kicked off a new round of peace mission that rise hopes for the intra-Afghan-negotiations. After meeting with the Taliban representatives in Doha, Khalilzad flew to Pakistan last Sunday, where he met Pakistani officials to boost up efforts for the intra-Afghan-talks.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail quoted some unnamed sources closed to the Taliban as saying that the militant group has expressed readiness to engage into direct talks with the Afghan government.