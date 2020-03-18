Watchdog urges quick measures to prevent coronavirus in prisons

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has called on the in charges of the jails across the country to provide tremendous measures to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus inside the prison that jeopardize the prisoner’s health condition.

The commission in a statement urged the ministry of public health to provide health facilities to the prison clinics.

The AIHRC had expressed frustration over lack of enough medical facilities for the patients in the hospitals and said, “Investigation of the commission shows that patients are complaining about lack of enough nutrition, medical measures and delay in the results of symptoms.”

Following the spread of the covid-19, the Taliban had earlier asked the international humanitarian and health organizations to pay attention to the health of the group prisoners, who spend their prison term in the Afghanistan’s jail.

According to health officials, 340 suspicious cases of covid19 have recovered in 23 provinces, from which 22 were tested positive, 273 tested negative and 43 other cases are under medical procedure in the laboratories.