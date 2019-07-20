We stick by Afghan sides: US General

AT News Report

KABUL: In his tripe to Kabul, the US Central Commander, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie on Saturday reiterated his country’s support to help Afghanistan, and especially the country’s National Security Forces.

McKenzie called on Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, where they discussed issues related to Afghanistan, and the Afghan peace process.

Gen. McKenzie praised the ability and capability of Afghan Security Forces and committed that the US will continues its supports from these forces, Abdullah’s office said in statement.

“Afghanistan and the US enjoy enduring partnership built on the solid ground of shared interests and wielded through many years of joint struggle against terrorism and extremism. Glad to meet Gen McKenzie, US CENTCOM Commander. I thanked him for continued US support to ANDSF,” Abdullah tweeted.

McKenzie’s remarks come at a time when US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has held several round of talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha.

The Taliban group insists on US troops pull out from Afghanistan. However, US officials have shown eagerness for the troop’s withdrawal, but they have not clarified the exact time of withdrawal so far.

Recently Gen. Kenneth McKenzie has expressed hi concerns over Daesh extremist group’s activities in Afghanistan, saying that the group wants to target US facilities in this country.