We won’t negotiate with Taliban while they continue killing Afghans: Trump

AT News Report

KABUL: The United States has strongly condemned the Taliban’s cowardly attacks against the Afghan people, in which dozens of people were killed and wounded, The White House said in a statement, adding President Donald Trump will not carry talks with group until they shun violence.

“Today’s (Tuesday) bombing of the election rally in Parwan province killed nearly 30 Afghan civilians, including women and children, while the suicide attack in Kabul near the Afghan Ministry of Defense and U.S. Embassy compound killed more than 20 Afghans. The President has made clear that he will not negotiate a peace agreement while the Taliban continues such attacks,” The White House added.

Moreover, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in reaction to Taliban double bombings in capital Kabul and northern Parwan province that killed dozens, has called on the Taliban to show genuine commitment to peace rather than continuing violence.

Twin bombings killed 48 people, and injured 80 others. Most of them are civilians.

In a statement, Mike Pompeo mentioned two Taliban suicide attacks in capital Kabul and Parwan province, which killed nearly 50 people on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Afghanistan has endured blackouts and other challenges as a result of Taliban attacks against power transmission lines which “carried electricity to hospitals, schools, and homes in many areas of the country.”

“Through these attacks, the Taliban demonstrate blatant disregard for the people and institutions of Afghanistan,” the statement said. Pompeo urged the Taliban to show genuine commitment to peace rather than continuing violence.

“For Afghans to truly reconcile, the Taliban must begin to demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace rather than continue the violence and destruction that causes such inordinate harm to the Afghan people and the future of their country,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador in Kabul John Bass said in a tweet message said: “Hearing reports the National Procurement Authority won’t authorize fuel purchases for the power plant providing the only electricity in Kabul – even while the U.S. and the Resolute Support help Afghan security forces enable repairs to power transmission lines.”

In another tweet, the US ambassador also strongly condemned Taliban attacks in Kabul and Charikar. “They murdered dozens of fellow Afghans – they very people the claim to support. The Taliban should listen to the Afghan people’s call for peace and renounce violence.”