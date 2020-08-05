Why Pakistan ISI Wants Another Group ‘Ready’ – To Replace Taliban

By: ADITYA RAJ KAUL

Top sources within Afghan intelligence have revealed, that the Pakistan ISI wants another armed group ready – to replace the Taliban – in case the intra-Afghan talks succeed under US pressure. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days ago during a phone call on the occasion of Eid, sources reveal. The same was also discussed in the meeting with Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Vinay Kumar, and Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohid.

Intelligence inputs with India’s Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) in June 2019 had indicated a potential increase in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, once the US-Taliban peace deal would materialise, followed by withdrawal of US troops from Afghan soil. Intelligence inputs had indicated more involvement in Taliban terrorists in infiltration from Pakistan to Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that an Indian national who had gone missing in 2016 along with his pregnant wife, has been identified as the one who carried out the vehicle-borne suicide attack on the central prison in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Among the 11 attackers, the three Indians have been identified by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province (ISKP) as Abu Rawaha Al-Hindi, Abu-Noah Al-Hindi and Dr Abu Hayyan Al-Hindi.

The Quint has accessed a photograph which shows all 11 attackers –– including 4 Tajiks, 3 Indian, 3 Afghans and 1 Pakistani nationals.

The gun battle which continued for over 20 hours, left 29 dead and over 50 injured. Over 1793 prisoners were believed to be inmates of the high-security Nangarhar prison. More than 1500 tried to escape during the attack but were caught later, and over 311 are still missing. Intelligence sources in Afghanistan believe that many Pakistani Taliban and ISKP fighters may have escaped as well.

“A Red Corner Notice had been issued against him, as he had gone to ISKP with his pregnant wife in June, 2016. His wife Rafaela, and their child are in the custody of Afghan authorities,” he added.

The NIA is yet to identify the other two killed attackers of the Nangarhar prison but believes that they could be also from Kasaragod in Kerala. Who Is Dr Iljas Kallukettiya Alias Abu Rawaha Al-Hindi?

In July 2016, five families in Kerala’s Kasaragod had petitioned to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to locate their missing family members. One of them was that of a young 28-year-old doctor from Padana –– Dr Ijas. Ijas used to practice medicine in his native village at a primary health centre after he returned from China where he had completed his medical education. Ijas’s wife was a dentist and had also practised with him in Kozhikode. Over four relatives of Ijas had gone missing soon after Ijas and his wife went missing on 28 May that year. It later emerged that over 21 youth from Kasaragod had gone missing and joined the ISKP in Afghanistan after indoctrination and radicalisation –– locally as well as through social media. As per the investigation in the case, Dr Iljas, who is the son of Abdul Rehman Parambath and resident of Padana in Kasaragod, Kerala, had left the country along with his wife Rafaela and his son Hayyan Abdu Rahman on 3 June 2016 to join the ISIS or Daesh territory in Afghanistan. It is also learnt that his wife gave birth to a baby girl in Afghanistan, who was later named Fatima. Rafaela and her children are among the Indians currently detained by the NDS in Afghanistan.