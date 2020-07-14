Young thug “Zubair Danish” detained over firing incident

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of interior said that it has detained a young thug, Zubair Danish, son of a member of the parliament, on charge of gun firing in public in Kabul city.

Deputy Minister Abdul Sabor Qani said Tuesday that “Danish” has been handed over to the Attorney General Office.

A video earlier went viral on social media, showing that Danish has held fire while riding his car followed by another two cars loaded with thugs in downtown Kabul. The video faced widespread criticism by the citizens and social media users.

However Danish denied his involvement in the video.

His mom, Habiba Danish, representative of northern Talkhar province in the parliament said that her son has carried the weapons for registration to the interior ministry.

The deputy minister said that 200 other criminals were arrested in cooperation with the Kabul citizens in one last week. Qani said that 13 police officers were also detained on charge of several types of crimes.

The ministry would share the identification of the criminals with the media in the near future, he added.