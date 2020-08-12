10 covid-19 patients die in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: 10 patients have lost their lives battling coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday. Health ministry has reported 1,354 covid-19 related deaths since the infection started in the country nearly six months ago.

According to the ministry, 76 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from 418 tested samples within 24 hours.

26 positive cases were registered in Herat, 15 in Kandahar, 15 in Balkh, four in Takhar, three cases each in Kabul in Nimroz, Daykundi and Laghman provinces.

Similarly, two cases were recorded in Nangarhar and two cases in Badakhshan provinces.

Another 279 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery to 26,694 across the country.