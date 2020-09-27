1,000 soldiers complete military training

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Sunday said that 1,000 soldiers graduated from Command of Joint Combat Training. These soldiers would be deployed in different provinces to reinforce security in a better manner.

According to the ministry, the soldiers have received 12 weeks training under tough conditions in Kabul.

Gen. Iqbal Ali, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, had congratulated the graduation of these soldiers and appreciated their will and commitment to defend the Afghans.

He said that army forces are willing for a dignified peace, but would stand against any enemies’ subversive activities and won’t let the terrorist harm people and their properties in the country.

These soldiers will be deployed in different parts of Afghanistan to defend and maintain security for the Afghan masses, the statement added.