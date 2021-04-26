106 Taliban fighters killed in latest military sting

AT News

KABUL: At least 106 Taliban militants were killed and 48 others wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

The Afghan security forces killed at least 106 Taliban militants during clashes and counter attacks in Ghazni, Wardak, Herat, Ghor, Balkh, Badakhshan, Takhar, Helmand and Kandahar provinces, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

In a statement the ministry said another 48 Taliban rebels were wounded in the raids.

Some amounts of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement added.

Also, 29 rounds of mines planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces in different provinces were discovered and defused by Afghan security forces, the statement concluded.