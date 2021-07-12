1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 1,236 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s data, the new cases were reported out of 3,603 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 135,889 nationwide.

Another 1509 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total number of deaths exceeded 5,849 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

Johns Hopkins University reports that the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 4,033,883 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 186,902,683.