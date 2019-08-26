Home / Latest Updates / 15 individuals freed from Taliban prison in Kunduz: MoD

AT News Report

KABUL: Fifteen individuals have been rescued from a Taliban-run prison in an overnight operation in northern Kunduz province, security officials said on Monday.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) commandos stormed the Taliban prison on Sunday night at 3am in the Imam Sahib district of the province.

A statement from MoD said: “The brave special unit of commandos killed the jail’s guards and freed 15 people who were under Taliban’s captivity.” 

The statement added the Taliban prison and a weapon cache were completely destroyed by the security forces.

This comes as security forces have long been conducting raids across the country and have rescued dozens of civilians and military people from Taliban’s prisons as a result.

