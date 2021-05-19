251 Taliban insurgents killed in nationwide operation

AT News

KABUL: At least 251 Taliban militants have been killed in clashes around the country in the last 24 hours, the ministry of defense confirmed on Wednesday.

Another 193 Taliban fighters received injuries during the latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Logar, Zabul, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Farah, Herat, Sarpul, Nimroz, Kunduz, Helmand and Baghlan provinces.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the military clampdowns against the Taliban went successfully in which hundreds of the insurgents were killed and wounded.

Some 67 rounds of mines planted by the Taliban to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused, the statement added.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement concluded.