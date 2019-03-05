26 militants killed in latest army operations

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 26 militants were killed and 13 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns within past 24 hours.

In a press release issued here, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal has conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Kunar, Logar, Ghazni, Oruzgan, Baghlan, Kundoz and Helmand provinces.

Statement said that in these operations 26 militants were killed and 13 others wounded.

Also Afghan forces succeeded to arrest two militant during operation and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry

Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 21 insurgents including 3 Taliban local commanders were killed and 13 others were wounded in Emam Saheb district of Kundoz. 4 insurgents were killed, 2 suspects were arrested, a hideout, 100 kilograms of opium and some explosives and rounds of weapon and ammunition destroyed in Naichin and Melzai villages of Trenkut, Oruzgan capital. Similarly, an insurgent was killed in Shaltan district of Kunar.

In past 24 hours, four planed clearing operations, and 90 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air forces conducted 120 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including eight strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.

ANA as the nation’s defense forces are ready to give sacrifice to bring lasting peace and security to the people and are determined to eradicate terror groups in Afghanistan.