29 criminals arrested in Herat

AT News

KAUL: At least 29 suspected criminals were arrested in different crackdowns carried out by the police in western Herat province.

Police conducted operations against criminals in different districts and the city of Herat, in which 29 people were arrested on the charge of different crimes, Press Disk of the Ministry of Interior said.

According to the statement, the culprits were behind murders, armed robbery, plundering, carrying illegal weapons and smuggling drugs, which were identified and captured during crackdowns.

Nine pistols, two knives, three vehicles, seven motorbikes and some narcotics were also discovered and confiscated from them, the statement added.

The dossier of all detained culprits sent to the related organs for further inquiry, the statement added.