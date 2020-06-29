Home / Latest Updates / 29 criminals arrested in Herat

29 criminals arrested in Herat

admin June 29, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 38 Views

AT News

KAUL: At least 29 suspected criminals were arrested in different crackdowns carried out by the police in western Herat province.

Police conducted operations against criminals in different districts and the city of Herat, in which 29 people were arrested on the charge of different crimes, Press Disk of the Ministry of Interior said.

According to the statement, the culprits were behind murders, armed robbery, plundering, carrying illegal weapons and smuggling drugs, which were identified and captured during crackdowns.

Nine pistols, two knives, three vehicles, seven motorbikes and some narcotics were also discovered and confiscated from them, the statement added.

The dossier of all detained culprits sent to the related organs for further inquiry, the statement added.

About admin

Check Also

Civil society activists criticize decisions made by new bank governor

AT News KABUL: A number of civil society activists protested the newly-appointed Central Bank acting …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved