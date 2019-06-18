30 drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 30 drug dealers were pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and were sentenced to year behind bars in the past one week.

A statement issued by the courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) that 30 drug traffickers sentenced to one – 16 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and appeal court of CJTF.

The Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 24 kilograms of heroin, over 29 kilograms of morphine, 428 kilograms of hashish, 17 kilograms of crystal and 823 grams tablets of K from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, mentioned statement.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 27 suspected drug traffickers including two women during operation in different provinces.

Out of 27 drug traffickers, one smuggler, who planned to smuggle drug through Hamid Karzai international airport to United Arab Emirates (UAE) who were identified and arrested.

Statement said that after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides the CJTF courts has convicted the accused traffickers, mentioned statement.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.