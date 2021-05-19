30 pc surge in Taliban attacks, claims Pentagon

AT News

KABUL: The US department of defense says that Taliban have increased attacks on the Afghan forces and civilians by 30 percent, while still keeping ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

The Pentagon said in a report on Wednesday that the attacks had 37 percent increase comparing to the same period of time last year.

It said that 11,551 attacks were carried out in the first quarter of 2021, while the number was 10,431 last year.

According to the report, the attacks increased against Afghan security and defense forces since they signed a peace deal with the United States in February 2020 under which Taliban vowed not to target US and other foreign forces based in Afghanistan since 2001.

The Taliban, according to the report, besieged provincial capitals of Baghlan, Helmand, Kandahar, Kunduz and Uruzgan in January and February, continuing targeted killings of government officials and journalists.

It said that al-Qaeda keeps trusting Taliban and strengthening bilateral ties in Afghanistan.