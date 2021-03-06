31 Taliban Rebels Killed in Fresh Ops

AT News

KABUL: At least 31 Taliban fighters have been killed and 40 others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the ministry of defense said Saturday.

The Afghan security forces supported by Afghan Air Forces conducted operations against Taliban in Panjwae and Arghandab districts of southern Kandahar province, in which 25 Taliban rebels were killed and 36 others were wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Afghan security forces discovered and defused 13 rounds of mines in Arghandab and Maiwand districts of the province.

Also six Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded during an airstrike in northern Kunduz province.

These militants were killed in the Archi district of the province.

Similarly, the Afghan security forces have succeeded in clearing 13 villages from Taliban presence in Shirzad district of eastern Nangarhar province.

Some weapons and ammunition of the Taliban were also destroyed, the statement concluded.