32 criminals detained

KABUL: The Interior Ministry on Saturday said that security forces have arrested 32 wanted criminals after their names were shared with the people recently.

Ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said that police in close cooperation with the people had succeeded to arrest 32 notorious criminals out of 78, who their lists and identification were shared with the people via media outlets.

Speaking to newsmen, he said that three criminals were killed after they engaged in fight with the police forces opposing their arrest, while 43 others are still under the chase. He has praised people’s cooperation, but called on them to help police to get 43 notorious criminals behind bars. “The identity of those who cooperate with the police will remain safe.”

The aforementioned criminals were involved in different crimes, including killing, kidnapping armed robbery, stealing vehicles and organized terrorist activities in different parts of the country, he added.

Meanwhile, Arian pointing out at a list of 10 big drug traffickers that has been shared with the people through media—people cooperate with police is “needed to arrest them”.

He once again assured people to keep their identity secret and also to grant prizes for those who share information on the subject of whereabouts of the wanted smugglers.