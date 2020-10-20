33 drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News

KABUL: At least 33 drug runners were found guilty to drug trafficking and sentenced to several years of jail term. These cases were executed in the past one week.

A statement issued by the Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said that three drug traffickers sentenced to four-24 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by the primary court of CJTF.

30 others were also sentenced to several years in prison by the appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) have seized 99.113kg heroin, 23.43kg morphine, 16kg opium, 15000kg poppy, 500.11kg crystal and 346 liters from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, according to the statement.

At the same period, CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 13 suspected drug traffickers, including a woman during operation in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners were sent to the related organ for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar and Ghazni provinces.

After examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers in years of jail terms, the statement added.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.