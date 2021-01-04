38 Taliban rebels killed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: At least 38 Taliban militants were killed and three others were wounded during a latest crackdown by the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, defense ministry said on Monday.

The Taliban fighters planned to attack Afghan security forces checkpoints in Zherai and Arghandab districts of the province that came under attack by the Afghan security forces through a preemptive operation, the ministry said in a statement.

38 militants have been killed and three others were wounded in the operation. Also three hideouts with some weapons of the enemy were destroyed, the statement added.