4 illegal emerald miners choke to death in Panjshir

AT News Report

KABUL: At least four miners lost their lives and as many others fell unconscious due to lack of oxygen in an emerald mine in central Pajnshir province, local officials said Wednesday.

These pitmen were busy extracting the precious ‘emerald’ stone from one of the caves of Koh Jan mine of the province when they faced oxygen deficiency.

Mohammad Ishaq Tamkin, Provincial Police Chief, said the busy miners used to operate a generator outside the mine. “Unfortunately, the fumes had entered and suffocated four of them and collapsed on four others.”

Meanwhile, Rahila Attayee, a provincial council member, said that five people were intoxicated who were currently under treatment. “Of the five people admitted to hospital, three hailed from other provinces who were working in Panjshir.”

The officials revealed that those who died in the mishap came from a family which was illegally working in the mine.

The emerald mines are situated in Khonch district of the province where dozens of diggers are illegally excavating the stone.