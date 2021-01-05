40 Taliban rebels killed in fresh raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 40 Taliban fighters have been killed and 22 others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted by the by Afghan security forces in southern provinces, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Taliban rebels planned to attack Afghan security forces checkpoints in Zherai and Arghandab districts of Kandahar, which were targeted by security forces in a preemptive operation through active defense posture, the ministry said in a statement.

At least 31 Taliban insurgents were killed and 18 others wounded during the attack.

Some ammunition and weapons of the enemy were also destroyed, the statement added.

Two tunnels which were excavated by Taliban for terrorist’s activities were discovered and demolished by Afghan forces in Mizan district of Zabul province, the statement added.

Additionally, a Taliban fighter was killed and another one was wounded during a clash in the district.

Similarly, eight Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded during clashes with Afghan security forces in Dehrawod district of Uruzgan province, according to the statement.

A hideout of the enemy was also destroyed during the crackdown, the statement concluded.