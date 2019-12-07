43 militants killed in fresh ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 43 militants were killed and 10 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Zabul, Kunduz, Logar, Kapisa, Herat, Helmand, Paktia, Paktika and Farah provinces, in which 43 militants were killed and 10 others wounded.

Afghan security forces succeeded to arrest seven suspects and handed them over to the related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 16 Taliban fighters were killed, 3 motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition seized in Jaldakand Mizan districts of Zabul—11 insurgents killed, one wounded and three hideouts of the enemy destroyed in Dasht Archi and Imam Sahib districts of Kunduz—four militants killed and one motorbike was destroyed in Baraki Barak and Charkh districts of Logar—three insurgents killed, five wounded and one suspect detained in Tagab district of Kapisa—three rebels killed and two others wounded in Zahwal district of Herat province.

Similarly, three insurgents were killed in Nahar Saraj district of Helmand—two militants killed and two others wounded in Zarmat district of Paktia—one militant killed in Barmal district of Paktika, six suspects were arrested in Mazar village, provincial capital of Farah province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 18 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.