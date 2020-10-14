5 civilians killed in blasts in Laghman, Herat

AT News

KABUL: Bomb blasts killed five civilians in the eastern province of Laghman as well as in Herat province in the west, provincial officials confirmed.

The incidents took place on Wednesday, in which another 17 civilians were injured.

Three people were killed when a bomb hit a police vehicle in Mehtarlam city, provincial capital of Laghman.

Seven more including a police officer were wounded.

In Herat’s district of Koshk Kohna, a minivan struck a roadside bomb that killed two people and wounded 10.

Jilani Farhad, Herat governor’s spokesman said that the passengers were heading to a wedding when their minivan hit the bomb.

He blamed the bombing on Taliban militants, but the group did not immediately comment on the bombing.