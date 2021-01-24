52 Taliban Rebels Killed in Fresh Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 52 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 10 others were wounded in different crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in various provinces within the past 24 hours, defense ministry said on Sunday.

Taliban gathered and were planning to attack Afghan security forces positions in different parts of Arghandab district in southern Kandahar, which were targeted by Afghan security forces supported by the Air forces through active defense posture, the ministry’s statement said.

38 Taliban militants were killed and 13 rifles of weapons were seized by Afghan security forces in the district, the statement added.

Five hideouts and two strongholds of the enemy with some light and heavy weapons destroyed during operations, added the statement.

According to the statement, 17 mines were planted by the enemy to target civilians and military people were discovered and defused.

Also eight rebels were killed and five others wounded during an air strike in Bala Blok district of western Farah province, it added.

Similarly, the Afghan Air Forces targeted an extortion checkpoint of the Taliban in Dawlat Abad district of Faryab province, which as result six militants were killed and five others wounded.

In addition to that, the Afghan security forces arrested a terrorist, who was involved in terrorist activities in the district, the statement concluded.