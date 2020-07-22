53 Taliban fighters killed in army Ops

AT News

KABUL: The 203 Shaheen military corps says that at least 53 Taliban militants were killed by army in the past 24 hours.

The operations took place in the districts of Dawlat Abad, Shirin Tagab and Kohestan of Faryab province as well as the Sholgari, Chemtal and Chahar Bolak districts of Balkh province in the north.

The military corps said on Wednesday in a statement that the insurgent commanders were also killed in the attacks in which also 14 militants were wounded and nine of their vehicles were destroyed.

It admitted that two soldiers were killed in the operations.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Taliban have intensified attacks on army and police forces since they stopped attacks on the foreign troops after the February peace deal the group signed with the United States.