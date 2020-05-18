‘Abdullah camp’ revokes presidential election in wake of deal

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team claim that the results of last year’s presidential election was no longer valid after Abdullah joined the government in a power sharing deal he signed Sunday with President Ghani.

The deal allows Abdullah to run the High Reconciliation Council and people from his team would be included the cabinet.

Feraidoon Khozon, Abdullah’s spokesman said Monday that based on the deal, electoral crisis could be solved only through political understanding.

“All matters of the election is canceled. Political agreement is the only matter that was signed. The two leaders agreed to share authorities and government posts. Election is now meaningless.”

“The governing system in Afghanistan is clarified. No doubt, there is the president at the top of this system. Abdullah heads the reconciliation council and the president heads all the three powers,” said Dawa Khan Minapal, President Ghani’s Spokesman.

Ghani agreed to give the chair of reconciliation council to Abdullah after three-month political tensions.

Yousuf Rashid, from the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, says that no legal document specifies election cancelation. He said that the power-sharing deal hurts people’s trust in election.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Islami, a party that Abdullah is a member of that said that they were not part of the Ghani-Adullah deal.