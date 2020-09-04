Afghan forces kill 46 Taliban rebels in latest military stings in North

AT News

KABUL: At least 46 Taliban insurgents were killed and 37 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in the North of Afghanistan. The 209 Shaheen corps said Friday in a statement that Taliban planed to set attacks on security forces in Qaisar district of Faryab, with a large numbers of fighters that the militants recruited in Badghis, Ghor, Baghlan, Kundoz and Helmand provinces.

According to the statement, Mullah Nasiruddin, the commander of Red-Unit of the Taliban, Mullah Khalilullah, the Taliban commander for Qaisar and Mullah Norulhoda, a key Taliban commander were among the killed.

“Several stations of the Taliban were destroyed,” the statement said. “Some weapons and ammunition as well as several vehicles were seized by the security forces.”

The district has been cleared off the militants, the statement said.

The intensification of clashes between the Afghan security forces and Taliban come amid efforts by the war sides to lay out a political settlement for the Afghan war.